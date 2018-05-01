LAS VEGAS (AP) - The heavily immigrant Culinary Union representing about 57,000 workers in the casino industry has endorsed Democrat Steven Horsford in the race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

The union’s secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said in a statement Monday that Horsford understands challenges facing the community and has stood in solidarity with union members.

Horsford is a former congressman who spent more than a decade running a job training program that’s affiliated with the Culinary Union.

He lost his re-election bid in 2014. He’s running for his old seat and could face Republican Cresent Hardy, whom he lost the seat to in 2014.

The House seat is currently held by Democrat Ruben Kihuen (KEY’-win) who announced he wouldn’t seek re-election after several women accused him of sexual harassment.

Kihuen has denied the allegations.

