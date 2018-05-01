President Trump said Tuesday the trade issue with China should’ve been changed “years ago.”

“Delegation heading to China to begin talks on the Massive Trade Deficit that has been created with our Country. Very much like North Korea, this should have been fixed years ago, not now. Same with other countries and NAFTA…but it will all get done. Great Potential for USA!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are in China this week to discuss the ongoing trade issue and the tariffs to be imposed by both nations. Mr. Trump said China has been treating the U.S. unfairly in negotiations for “years,” so the president has imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

