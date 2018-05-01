President Trump said Tuesday that it’s “disgraceful” that questions regarding the Russia investigation have been leaked.

“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The New York Times obtained questions for Mr. Trump from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and characterized them as “tantalizing” and saying that they include Mr. Trump’s reasons for firing former FBI Director James B. Comey.

The investigation has had a problem with leaks in the nearly yearlong process so far, including the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.