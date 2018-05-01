President Trump on Tuesday made a pitch for a “Space Force” to go where no military branch has gone before.

“We are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons. And we are seriously thinking of the Space Force,” Mr. Trump said in front of military officials in a Rose Garden ceremony to recognize the 2017 champion Army West Point Black Knight football team.

“You will be part of the five proud branches of the United States Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and the Coast Guard. And we are actually thinking of a sixth, and that would be the Space Force,” he told the cadets.

“Does that make sense — the Space Force?” Mr. Trump added. “People haven’t even heard of that. I’m just telling you now.”

The president has floated the idea before, sometimes calling it a “Space Corps.”

Funding to create a Space Corps was stripped out of the 2018 defense authorization bill after the White House and Pentagon decided it was premature.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.