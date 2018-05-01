CNN analyst Michael Zeldin said Tuesday that the grammatical errors in a leaked list of questions from special counsel Robert Mueller indicate the list may have been released by the White House.

“I think these are notes taken by the recipients of a conversation with Mueller’s office where he outlined broad topics and these guys wrote down questions that they thought these topics may raise,” Mr. Zeldin said on CNN.

He is a former assistant to Mr. Mueller and said that lawyers would not write questions in the way that the New York Times report has them listed.

The newspaper reported on Monday that they had a list of questions from the special counsel for Mr. Trump. The questions ranged from his campaign’s contact with Russia to the president’s former business deals.

The president commented on the report early Tuesday calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

