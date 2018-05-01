The nation’s official political season has begun.

Fox News kicks off the launch of “America’s Election Headquarters 2018” on Tuesday evening, providing live coverage of the West Virginia GOP Senate primary debate. The contenders are businessman Don Blankenship, 3rd District Congressman Evan Jenkins and state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, set to square off before the state’s primary next week.

It is no small broadcast. Fox News is devoting two hours of coverage to the event. Moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will broadcast live from the historic Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET. Local news organizations chronicled the arrival of the network’s production teams and remote trucks.

Ahead of the debate, Fox News also will feature a 30-minute edition of “Special Report” with Mr. Baier — plus after-debate fare with Ms. MacCallum at 7:30 p.m. to offer a closer look at the greater implications.

