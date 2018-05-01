The French government said Tuesday that its preliminary review of blockbuster new evidence of Iran’s nuclear ambitions released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu actually provides another argument for keeping the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran in place.

Both Mr. Netanyahu and President Trump said the secret Iranian files, apparently seized by Israeli intelligence from a secret site in Tehran, show top Iranian officials lied when they said Iran never sought an atomic weapon and that it has retained records and programs to this day for restarting the program.

Mr. Trump faces a May 12 deadline on deciding whether to effectively pull the U.S. out of the accord, which was also signed by Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday that European powers dating back to 2002 have known that Iran’s nuclear programs — despite Tehran’s claims — were not solely for civilian purposes.

But they argued that the need for the 2015 agreement, and the intrusive inspections by the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency that come with it, are only enhanced by Mr. Netanyahu’s dramatic revelations.

“The relevance of this agreement is heightened by the information Israel has presented: All activities linked to the development of a nuclear weapon are permanently banned by the agreement,” a spokesman for the ministry said.

Blowing up the Iran nuclear deal, as many expect Mr. Trump to do, will cut off the access Tehran currently allows international inspectors for the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It is essential for the IAEA to be able to continue verifying Iran’s compliance with the [nuclear agreement] and the peaceful nature of that country’s nuclear program,” the spokesman said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are leading an effort to try to fashion new side deals that would keep the 2015 agreement in place.

