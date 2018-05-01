An epidemic of loneliness is sweeping the nation, which has dangerous consequences to Americans’ physical, mental and social health, according to a large-scale survey released on Tuesday.

Adults aged 18-22, Generation Z and following Millennials are the “loneliest generation,” according to the survey, and “claims to be in worse health than older generations.

In a survey of 20,000 Americans, nearly half reported sometimes or always feeling alone.

“In analyzing this closely, we’re seeing a lack of human connection,” David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer of Cigna, which commissioned the study, said in a statement.

About 27 percent of American rarely or never feel as though there are people who really understand them and 43 percent said they don’t feel their relationships are meaningful. Two out of five people said they are isolated from others.

Only around half of Americans said they have meaningful in-person social interactions on a daily basis, such as an extended conversation with a friend or spending time with family.

The survey used the University of California Los Angeles Loneliness Scale — a 20-item questionnaire that evaluates feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Loneliness scores are marked as 43 or higher.

Americans who live with others are less likely to be lonely, with an average loneliness score of 43.5. Those who live alone registered a loneliness score of 46.4. Single parents or guardians, however, had one of the highest loneliness scores of 48.2. “Even though they live with children, they are more likely to be lonely,” the authors wrote.

Social media use alone was not a predictor of loneliness, the authors wrote, with respondents defined as heavy users of social media having similar loneliness scores to those who never use social media, 43.5 and 41.7 respectively.

The survey however did illuminate some positive behaviors of Americans who report being less lonely. This includes having more regular, meaningful, in-person interactions, are in good overall physical and mental health, and practiced good sleep habits.

Sleep was also a strong predictor of loneliness scores, with people who say they “sleep just the right amount” falling four points behind those who “sleep less than desired.”

Loneliness was also less for people employed and who had good relationships with their colleagues.

“There is an inherent link between loneliness and the workplace, with employers in a unique position to be a critical part of the solution,” Dr. Douglas Nemecek, chief medical officer for Behavioral Health at Cigna, said in a statement. “Fortunately, these results clearly point to the benefits meaningful in-person connections can have on loneliness.”

