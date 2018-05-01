A Washington newspaper that focuses on Congress announced Tuesday that they will no longer participate in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner saying this year’s event cast journalism “in a poor light.”

The Hill’s chairman James Finkelstein said that his organization will not attend the event after the comedic act this year went too far and engaged in character attacks.

“The kind of jokes told by this year’s headliner, Michelle Wolf, were out of line for an event that’s supposed to be fun — and fair,” Mr. Finkelstein said in a letter to White House Correspondents’ Association executive director Steven Thomma.

Ms. Wolf attacked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accusing her of “burning the facts” and using the ash make “the perfect smoky eye.”

“Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies,” Ms. Wolf said using the tagline of the makeup company Maybelline.

“Based on what Americans witnessed on national television at Saturday night’s dinner, a once-fine evening celebrating the strong, free press the WHCA speaks of has turned into an angry display and ad-hominem attacks,” wrote Mr. Finkelstein.

He added that without “major reforms” The Hill will not participate in any future dinners.



The annual event drew criticism from those on both sides of the aisle after Ms. Wolf’s performance. Several journalists came to Mrs. Sanders defense and said the comments were out of line.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.