Former presidential candidate Jill Stein denied Tuesday that her team refused to turn over documents related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“We complied with everything actually relevant to the question of Russian interference. We turned over all our communications with Russian media, Russian government, Russian business — although there was no communications to turn over — likewise anything having to do with WikiLeaks or oppo research or Fusion GPS,” Ms. Stein, Green Party presidential nominee, explained on CNN.

“Most of them were blank. We didn’t have any such communications,” she added.

The Senate Intelligence Committee requested all documents relating to Russian contact Ms. Stein and her team had with the campaign.

Ms. Stein refused to turn over some requested communications with “Russian persons or representatives” because she said it violated basic civil liberties. She said the request was too broad and was targeting people because of their Russian background.

