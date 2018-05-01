TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators have approved a bill that would provide greater access to law enforcement officers’ body camera footage and information about foster children who die in state custody.

The Senate approved the measure unanimously Tuesday after the House approved it with no dissenting votes Monday. It goes next to Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer.

One part of the bill is a response to inconsistent practices across the state for allowing the families of suspects who’ve been fatally shot by officers to view body camera footage. It would require law enforcement agencies to allow them to view the footage within 20 days of a request.

Another provision says that if the state receives an open records request for information about a deceased foster child, it must release basic details.

