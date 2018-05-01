BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s secretary of state is leaving his elected position as calls for his resignation have increased amid allegations that the state elections chief sexually harassed one of his employees.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down May 8 from the position he’s held since 2010. He becomes the highest-level public official in Louisiana to be felled by sexual misconduct accusations since the #MeToo movement began.

The Republican previously announced plans to stay until his term ended in January 2020, despite a pending sexual harassment lawsuit against him by an employee.

But the drumbeat for Schedler’s resignation grew louder after the release of sexually themed emails Schedler had sent the woman who sued him.

A special election will fill the remainder of Schedler’s term.

