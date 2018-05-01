Vice President Mike Pence praised former Sheriff Joe Arpaio Tuesday as a “tireless champion of strong borders” during a stop in Arizona to promote the administration’s tax cuts.

Visiting Phoenix, Mr. Pence was singling out dignitaries in the audience when he noted the presence of Mr. Arpaio, 85, a Republican candidate for Senate.

“I just found out when I was walking through the door that we were also going to be joined today by another favorite,” Mr. Pence said. “A great friend of this president, a tireless champion of strong borders and the rule of law. He’s spent a lifetime in law enforcement. Sheriff Joe Arpaio, I’m honored to have you here.”

Mr. Arpaio, who lost reelection for sheriff in 2016, faced jail time for a criminal contempt conviction but was pardoned by Mr. Trump. He is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

The vice president also talked about border security, discussing the “caravan” of migrants that has reached the U.S. border from Central America.

“This is a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws and weaken the sovereignty of the United States of America,” Mr. Pence said to applause. “But under this president, we will uphold our laws, defend our sovereignty, and we will protect the borders of the United States of America.”

He also said the migrants are “victims being exploited by open-border political activists and an agenda-driven media.”

“And in far too many cases, they’re exploited by human smugglers, and criminal and drug cartels who seize on their hardship to undermine our laws and weaken the sovereignty of this country,” he said.

