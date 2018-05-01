The man who threw his shoes at then-President George W. Bush is running for president of Iraq, BuzzFeed reported Tuesday.
Iraqi-born broadcaster Muntadhar al-Zaidi was at a press conference with Mr. Bush and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Baghdad in 2008 when he decided to throw his shoes.
“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” he shouted in Arabic while throwing his footgear.
Mr. Bush successfully dodged both hits and later said it was just a way for someone to draw attention.
Mr. Zaidi was arrested and served nine months in prison for attacking a visiting head of state, but hewas released in 2009 on good behavior, according to the report. He left Iraq for a while and returned in 2011.
The elections in Iraq for both prime minister and president are set to take place May 12.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.