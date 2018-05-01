The man who threw his shoes at then-President George W. Bush is running for president of Iraq, BuzzFeed reported Tuesday.

Iraqi-born broadcaster Muntadhar al-Zaidi was at a press conference with Mr. Bush and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Baghdad in 2008 when he decided to throw his shoes.

“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” he shouted in Arabic while throwing his footgear.

Mr. Bush successfully dodged both hits and later said it was just a way for someone to draw attention.

Mr. Zaidi was arrested and served nine months in prison for attacking a visiting head of state, but hewas released in 2009 on good behavior, according to the report. He left Iraq for a while and returned in 2011.

The elections in Iraq for both prime minister and president are set to take place May 12.

