House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi predicted Tuesday that Democrats will win back the House in the midterm elections and she will run for speaker, adding another wrinkle to the speculation over the California Democrat’s political future.

Mrs. Pelosi told editors and reporters of the Boston Globe that she envisions taking back the gavel next year.

“We will win. I will run for speaker,” she told the newspaper. “I feel confident about that. And my members do, too.”

Mrs. Pelosi was elected the first woman speaker of the House in 2007 and served in the post until 2011. She has become one of the most polarizing figures in national politics.

The 78-year-old told reporters after the 2016 presidential race that she had planned to give up her leadership post in the Democratic caucus but switched up her plans after President Trump won.

Mrs. Pelosi’s comments Tuesday could come as a surprise to members of the House Democratic Caucus, including younger lawmakers who have signaled they believe it is time for a new generation of party leaders.

Among them is Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a special election race in western Pennsylvania this year after vowing not to support Mrs. Pelosi as leader of the party.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.