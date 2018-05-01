NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted taking part in a conspiracy to support the Islamic State group has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Samuel Rahamin Topaz also will be on lifetime supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 24-year-old Fort Lee resident had pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to provide services and personnel to the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors say Topaz admitted he planned to travel overseas to join the group and saved money for that purpose. Topaz discussed his plans with three other men, including Nader Saadeh, who pleaded guilty and received a 10-year prison sentence on Monday.

Saadeh left the United States in 2015 with plans to join the Islamic State group. Topaz says he and others planned to meet up with Saadeh overseas and travel together to join the group.

