NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Dozens of protesters representing a coalition of civil rights and immigrant groups took part in a May Day march in New Orleans - one of many such events around the nation.

Tuesday’s demonstration included a march through city streets that ended in front of New Orleans City Hall, where participants delivered speeches in English and Spanish.

Participants included members of groups representing immigrant and black laborers, as well as organizations promoting better conditions for workers in the hospitality industry and LGBT rights.

They had a variety of demands. Those included limits on surveillance in immigrant communities, payment of a living wage and limits on incarceration.

