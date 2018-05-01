ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is renewing a program that helps low-income immigrants cover the costs associated with applying for U.S. citizenship.

The program, known as NaturalizeNY, awards vouchers to cover the $725 citizenship application fee for eligible immigrants. The funds are given out through a lottery, and the state expects up to 900 vouchers will be given out in the latest round of the program, the third since the program began.

The money comes from the state and private organizations that sponsor the initiative.

To be eligible, immigrants must be lawful permanent residents who are not eligible for a federal fee waiver.

NaturalizeNY also works with immigrants to help them apply for citizenship and prepare for the citizenship exam.

