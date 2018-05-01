WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed near a Metro station in Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets the teen was stabbed in the chest and died at a hospital. KIPP DC College Preparatory high school has confirmed that he was enrolled there.

The attack happened about 4:35 p.m Tuesday near the Metro station, not far from a hotel and restaurants.

Witnesses told police it appeared that there was a large group of teenagers in the area. The police chief says they scattered after the stabbing.

Police say the group was so large that no specific description of any suspect was available. Police say no weapon was recovered.

