Newly-confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he’s “humbled” to have the chance to serve as America’s new top diplomat and determined to help embattled State Department officers get their “swagger back.”

“To stand here and look at the most important diplomatic corps in the world is enormously humbling to me,” Mr. Pompeo told hundreds of rank-and-file career diplomats gathered in the lobby of the department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters Tuesday.

To be the tip of the spear in promoting American interests overseas, “the U.S. diplomatic corps needs to be in every corner and every stretch of the world,” he said, adding that it is his “humble, noble goal to help you achieve that.”

Mr. Pompeo’s comments come amid a wave of hope in the back hallways at State that his arrival as secretary will boost the department’s inter-agency clout at a moment when it has struggled to have influence in President Trump’s overall foreign policy strategy.

In March, Mr. Trump picked Mr. Pompeo — a former Republican congressman from Kansas who headed the CIA through last year — to take over as Secretary of State after firing Rex Tillerson from the position. Mr. Tillerson had clashed behind the scenes with Mr. Trump on policy issues, but also triggered deep frustration among many at State by pushing to carry out deep budget cuts sought by the president.

