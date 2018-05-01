Dr. Harold Bornstein, former personal physician to President Trump, said his office was raided by a former White House aide and lawyer in 2017, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Keith Schiller, who was head of Oval Office operations at the time, and Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, came into his office and took files on Mr. Trump, including all of his medical records. Dr. Bornstein told NBC that it occurred two days after he told a newspaper he had given Mr. Trump hair-growth medication.



“I couldn’t believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important. And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What’s the matter with that?” Mr. Bornstein told NBC.

He said he was not given a HIPAA form — the requirement of consent given by a patient to have their records released — although NBC reports a letter from Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson was attached.

Dr. Bornstein also said the two men asked him to remove a hanging picture of the doctor with Mr. Trump.

