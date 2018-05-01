WASHINGTON (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending himself following a report that some House Republicans have drafted articles of impeachment against him.

At a Newseum event Tuesday, Rosenstein took aim at allies of President Donald Trump who drafted the document.

He says the lawmakers “can’t even resist leaking their own drafts” and he won’t talk about a document that “no one has the courage to put their name on.”

Rosenstein says the Justice Department won’t be “extorted” or give in to threats.

The Washington Post first reported the articles of impeachment from members of the House Freedom Caucus. A person familiar with the effort confirmed it to The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The effort arises from concerns that the Justice Department hasn’t been responsive enough to lawmaker document requests.

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

