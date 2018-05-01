U.S. officials say Russia sent a Su-27 jet screaming by a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday morning.
Footage of a “safe” but “unprofessional” buzzing released by the U.S. military shows one of its P-8 surveillance planes in a close encounter with Russian aircraft in the latest round of sabre rattling from Moscow.
The Su-27 jet came within 20 feet of the P-8 in the first such intercept since January, Fox News reported.
The last encounter between U.S. and Russian planes took place over the Black See and involved a Su-27 jet and an EP-3 spy plane.
U.S. Navy officials said at the time that the buzzing “crossing directly through the EP-3’s flight path” and lasted roughly two hours and forty minutes.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.