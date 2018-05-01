U.S. officials say Russia sent a Su-27 jet screaming by a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday morning.

Footage of a “safe” but “unprofessional” buzzing released by the U.S. military shows one of its P-8 surveillance planes in a close encounter with Russian aircraft in the latest round of sabre rattling from Moscow.

The Su-27 jet came within 20 feet of the P-8 in the first such intercept since January, Fox News reported.

The last encounter between U.S. and Russian planes took place over the Black See and involved a Su-27 jet and an EP-3 spy plane.

U.S. Navy officials said at the time that the buzzing “crossing directly through the EP-3’s flight path” and lasted roughly two hours and forty minutes.

