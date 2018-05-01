Environmental Protection Administrator Scott Pruitt’s top aide is resigning from the agency after a story about his banking career cast him in a bad light, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Albert Kelly was an adviser on the Superfund program, but he decided to resign after reports this week alleged he was previously banned from working in the banking industry.

Mr. Pruitt praised Mr. Kelly for “a tremendous impact” on the agency’s cleanup program for toxic waste, according to The Hill.

The EPA administrator has also been under fire at the agency himself for travel expenses and personal spending at the agency.

