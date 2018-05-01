By Sally Persons - The Washington Times - Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Environmental Protection Administrator Scott Pruitt’s top aide is resigning from the agency after a story about his banking career cast him in a bad light, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Albert Kelly was an adviser on the Superfund program, but he decided to resign after reports this week alleged he was previously banned from working in the banking industry.

Mr. Pruitt praised Mr. Kelly for “a tremendous impact” on the agency’s cleanup program for toxic waste, according to The Hill.

The EPA administrator has also been under fire at the agency himself for travel expenses and personal spending at the agency.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide