EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island is looking to help more veterans get through degree and certificate programs quicker by translating their military training and work experience into academic credit.

Officials met Tuesday to talk about policies that need to be in place to facilitate awarding course credit.

Minnesota and Kansas sent representatives to Camp Fogarty in East Greenwich to share what’s working in their states. Both are leaders in this area.

Brenda Dann-Messier, Rhode Island’s commissioner of postsecondary education, says she’ll use their ideas to avoid starting from scratch.

Gov. Gina Raimondo set a goal that by 2025, 70 percent of Rhode Island adults will hold at least an associate degree. Currently 47 percent do.

Dann-Messier and Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn say helping more veterans earn degrees is integral to achieving that.

