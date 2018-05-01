BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of Louisiana’s secretary of state amid sexual harassment allegations (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the secretary of state made the right decision in announcing he will resign later this month.

The Democratic governor had called on Secretary of State Tom Schedler to step down in February after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against the Republican elections chief. One of Schedler’s employees filed the lawsuit.

At the time, Schedler refused to step down. His spokeswoman said the pair had a consensual sexual relationship. The woman’s lawyer denied that.

But the drumbeat for Schedler’s resignation grew louder after the release of sexually themed emails Schedler had sent the woman who sued him.

Schedler announced Tuesday he’ll leave the job on May 8.

Edwards called that the “best course of action for Tom, his family and the state of Louisiana.”

12:15 p.m.

Louisiana’s secretary of state is leaving his elected position as calls for his resignation have increased amid allegations that the state elections chief sexually harassed one of his employees.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down May 8 from the position he’s held since 2010. He becomes the highest-level public official in Louisiana to be felled by sexual misconduct accusations since the #MeToo movement began.

The Republican previously announced plans to stay until his term ended in January 2020, despite a pending sexual harassment lawsuit against him by an employee.

A special election will fill the remainder of Schedler’s term.

