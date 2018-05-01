The people from the illegal immigrant caravan making bogus asylum claims in the U.S. are keeping other more deserving people from war-torn and troubled countries from getting to safety here, President Trump’s top immigration enforcement official said Tuesday.

Thomas D. Homan, who is leading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the Trump administration will not be forced by the caravan, which is demanding its 150 or so participants be granted quick hearings to gain entry and begin their asylum claims in the U.S.

“We’re not going to do it on their time frame,” Mr. Homan said on “Fox & Friends.”

The caravan started out as about 1,500 people, mostly from Honduras, who have made their way across Mexico over the last five weeks, and now are in Tijuana demanding entry to the U.S. But rather than jumping the border, they are waiting for appointments with Customs and Border Protection officers, where they plan to make their asylum claims, which will then be heard through the usual process.

Caravan organizers say the U.S. is required to let them all have appointments, and they have blasted border officials, saying they are slow-walking the process. Just eight people were allowed to make claims on Monday.

Under the usual processing, people would be screened and it they claim a “credible fear” of being sent back home — a fairly low bar that the migrants have been instructed to meet — they will then be given a future date with an immigration judge, who will rule on the case. In the past, those court proceedings could be delayed for two years, and the government was releasing the asylum-seekers into the country on parole, where 80 percent would disappear and never show up for their later hearings.

Officials have vowed this time to hold the caravan asylum-seekers until they can have their hearings, in order to make sure they aren’t released to disappear.

Caravan organizers, though, say they are hoping the migrants will be paroled or bonded out.

Mr. Homan said some of the caravan migrants will probably have legitimate asylum cases they’ll be able to prove. But he said many won’t — and they’re taking places that deserving refugees should have.

“There are people in this world that really need to come to our country. They really are escaping fear and persecution. And when you clog the system you’re delaying people who really need our help,” Mr. Homan told Fox.

Mr. Homan on Monday announced his retirement from ICE, where he’s been serving in the role of director since President Trump took office.

He said Tuesday he’s put of retirement several times — he’s actually had his retirement part in January 2017 when he got a call from then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly asking him to stay on — but said he’s now ready to spend more time with his family, make a better salary in the private sector, and be more free to speak his mind.

Mr. Homan also discounted a news report that he was leaving because of tension with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

