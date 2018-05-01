President Trump said Tuesday that he could announce the location and date of a planned summit with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un in the next few days.

Mr. Trump also said that he is considering a visit soon to Jerusalem.

The president previously suggested the meeting, likely before the end of June, could take place in Singapore or in the “Peace House” in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

“I want to get peace,” Mr. Trump said of the talks for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

Recent moves toward denuclearizing, including Mr. Kim agreeing saying he was open to the idea, spurred talk of a Nobel Prize for Mr. Trump.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he believed Mr. Trump deserved the Peace Prize.

“I just think that Presiodent Moon was very nice,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he only want to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

“The main thing is to get it done. I want to get it done,” he said.

