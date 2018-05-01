President Trump hosted the heroes of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 at the White House Tuesday, praising their courage in landing the damaged plane and their efforts to save the lone passenger who was killed.

“These Americans responded with tremendous bravery,” Mr. Trump said during the Oval Office meeting. “The actions of the crew and passengers of Southwest Flight 1380 show the great character of our nation.”

The flight had taken off April 17 from LaGuardia Airport in New York when an engine exploded and sent shrapnel through a window of the passenger compartment, causing a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two, was killed when she was partially sucked out of the plane. Other passengers pulled her back inside the cabin and tried to revive her.

The president praised pilot Tammie Jo Schults, shaking her hand and recognizing her son who was also among the guests. He noted that her son is headed to the Air Force Academy.

“Tammy did an incredible job,” Mr. Trump said, adding that “everybody’s talking about” her heroism in landing the flight.

The president said of Mrs. Riordan, “our hearts break for the family of the passenger who tragically lost her life.”

“We send our prayers to Jennifer’s husband and their two beautiful children,” Mr. Trump said.

