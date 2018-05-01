UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The United Nations says it received 54 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in the first three months of 2018 involving the entire U.N. system and non-governmental groups implementing U.N. programs.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Tuesday that 14 allegations involved U.N. peacekeeping operations, 18 involved U.N. agencies, funds and programs, and 21 related to partner organizations. One allegation involved a member of a non-U.N. international force, he said.

Haq said the allegations involve 66 victims including 13 girls under the age of 18. The ages of 16 victims were unknown.

He said “combating this scourge, and helping and empowering those who have been scarred by these egregious acts, continue to be key priorities” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

