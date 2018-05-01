WEST VALEY CITY, Utah (AP) - A group of Utah high school students are planning to walk out of school Wednesday to show support for gun rights.

Organizer Collin Thorup says he and a small number of students at Hunter High School in West Valley City are staging their own walk out after students in Utah and around the country left class in March and April to protest gun violence.

Thorup told KUTV-TV that he didn’t participate in the other walkouts and feels that any law restricting guns violates constitutional rights.

