IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A top aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds has been hired by Apple months after promoting a $208 million incentive package for the company’s planned Iowa data center as a good deal for taxpayers.

Tim Albrecht departed as Reynolds‘ deputy chief of staff, to become a manager of strategic initiatives for Apple in March.

The governor’s office says Albrecht’s position is “unrelated” to the $1.3 billion complex Apple is building outside Des Moines, a deal the administration negotiated and defended when Albrecht was Reynolds‘ adviser.

Albrecht was involved in planning the Aug. 24 press conference near Des Moines, where Reynolds and Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the project.

Reynolds‘ press secretary Brenna Smith said Albrecht is working in Apple’s education department. Albrecht and Apple declined comment.

