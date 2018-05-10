A nurse intends to plead not guilty in the death of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser’s father at a Philadelphia senior care facility, her lawyer says.

Thirty-year-old Christann Shyvin Gainey was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records tampering in H.R. McMaster Sr.’s death.

McMaster died April 13, about eight hours after falling and hitting his head at the Cathedral Village retirement community.

Gainey’s attorney, Sharon Piper, says she will plead not guilty. The lawyer declined further comment, as did Gainey’s employer, General Healthcare Resources of Plymouth Meeting.

McMaster’s son, H.R. McMaster Jr., served as Trump’s national security adviser from February 2017 until he resigned in March.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.