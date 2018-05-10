Sen. Charles E. Grassley urged any Supreme Court justice considering retirement to make their announcement soon to allow enough time for the Senate to confirm a new justice before November.

“I just hope that if there is going to be a nominee, I hope it’s now or within two or three weeks, because we’ve got to get this done before the election, and there’s generally about 50, 60, 70 days between the time a president nominates somebody and we get a hearing in committee, and then another two weeks before it gets to the floor,” Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee also said he would want the nominee confirmed prior to the upcoming midterm elections.

“And this has to be done before the November election. So my message to any one of the nine Supreme Court justices, if you’re thinking about quitting this year, do it yesterday,” he said.

Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy has reportedly been considering retiring when the current term expires next month. He was appointed under President Ronald Reagan.

In the lower courts, Mr. Grassley said he believes the circuit court judges will be confirmed by Election Day, but he is worried about district court appointees.

“There’s about 30 district court people on the agenda right now, and I have pleaded with McConnell to work nights, to work Saturdays and weekends, and put the pressure on the Democrats. And we’ve got to have every Republican around and even cancel a recess so we can clear the calendar of these important nominees. Otherwise, all the hard work I’m doing in committee is for naught,” he said.

