Oliver North called America’s new youth gun-control activists “civil terrorists”; the movement’s public face trolled back Thursday with an Iran-Contra joke.
David Hogg took to Twitter to mock Mr. North, the new president of the National Rifle Association as someone who knows all about terrorism.
Mr. Hogg retweeted a Salon article commenting on an interview with The Washington Times in which Mr. North said of the Florida school-shooting victims such as Mr. Hogg, “They’re not activists — this is civil terrorism.”
The teenager replied: “#OnTheContra you would know about terrorism, wouldn’t you?”
Mr. North first became a public figure in the 1986-87 Iran-Contra scandal, in which the Marine lieutenant colonel took money raised by covert sales of weapons to Iran and gave it to the “Contras.” The anti-Communist guerrilla group was fighting to overthrow Nicaragua’s Sandinista regime and were derided as terrorists by the American left at the time.
