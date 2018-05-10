Watching a Washington Capitals game could become an outdoor affair if D.C. Council member Jack Evans gets his way.

The Ward 2 Democrat wants to let fans watch games outdoors on the Jumbotron, telling reporters after a Metro Board meeting on Thursday morning that he is in talks with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department on how to make it happen.

“Wouldn’t that be great if we had 10,000 people sitting on the museum steps?” he said. “People who can’t necessarily afford to go into the arena and pay could be outside watching it.”

The plan would require banning cars from driving on the streets around the Capital One Arena during the game, which would mean closing 7th Street NW between F and G streets, or driving on G Street NW between 6th and 7th streets. Mr. Evans, who is on the Metro Board of Directors, may also have to arrange later Metro closing times to accommodate the late-night return trips.

The idea won’t be ready by the Caps game Friday night, but Mr. Evans says there’s about a “50-50 chance” he can set it up by the team’s next home game.

Other cities like Pittsburgh have paved the way by setting up outdoor Jumbotrons when home games for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the city’s PPG Paints Arena sell out.

“I guess we’re just not used that to here because we’ve never gotten that far,” joked Mr. Evans after the Caps’ unexpected advancement to the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this week.

