House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Thursday conversations with the Department of Justice about handing over documents related to the Russian election meddling probe will continue.

But the California Republican called Thursday’s discussions “productive.”

Mr. Nunes and House Government Reform and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, Republican South Carolina, met Thursday with officials from the Justice Department, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The lawmakers are seeking documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Efforts to have obtained the documents stalled because the government is concerned they could put a confidential intelligence source at risk.

After the meeting, Mr. Nunes and Mr. Gowdy said talks will continue on the documents through next week.

“The officials committed to holding further discussions of these matters, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue next week to satisfy the Committee’s request,” the statement said.

Dialogue between the Justice Department and Mr. Nunes had improved over the last few days as both sides sought to avoid a standoff. Mr. Nunes had threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if he did not comply with the document request. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Mr. Nunes discussed the matter over the phone Tuesday, according to a CNN report.

Also on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, offered his support to Mr. Nunes. Speaking at his weekly press conference, Mr. Ryan said the Justice Department should have turned over the documents a while ago.

“This request is perfectly appropriate within the scope of the committee’s investigation,” Mr. Ryan said. “And I hope and I believe and expect that they will be complied with.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.