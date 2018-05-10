The GOP’s Don Blankenship nightmare isn’t over.

Greg Thomas, a Blankenship spokesman, said Thursday the former coal baron plans to do whatever he can to stop GOP Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey, the state’s attorney general, from winning West Virginia’s Senate race this fall.

“Don Blankenship will not be supporting Patrick Morrisey for US Senate,” Mr. Thomas said on Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval. “I think right now he has a lot to think about. Don is researching and evaluating his options.”

“He is taking a couple weeks off and he will be making a decision soon about exactly what he is going to do,” he said. “But I think the one thing he is going to make sure doesn’t happen is that Patrick Morrisey doesn’t become a U.S. Senator.”

That menu of options apparently includes anything from bankrolling anti-Morrisey television ads to either running as or supporting a third party candidate.

“As of today, all options are on the table,” Mr. Thomas said, adding that Mr. Blankenship also does not want Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III to win re-election.

Mr. Blankenship, the former Massey Energy CEO who spent a year in federal prison in connection with a deadly explosion, finished third in Tuesday’s GOP primary behind Mr. Morrisey and second-place finished Rep. Evan Jenkins.

President Trump came out against Mr. Blankenship in the final days of the primary campaign, joining GOP leaders and groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who worried that Mr. Blankenship could not defeat Mr. Manchin in the midterm election.

Before the primary, Mr. Blankenship said that he couldn’t stomach the possibility of supporting Mr. Morrisey in November and teased the idea of running as a third-party bid if he lost the nomination race.

On Thursday, Mr. Thomas said Mr. Blankenship is “a man of his word” and said he has not ruled out a third-party bid.

But it remains to be seen can get around West Virginia’s “SORE LOSER” or “SOUR GRAPES” law, which bars primary losers from changing their

“voter registration to a minor party organization/unaffiliated candidate to take advantage of the later filing deadlines and have their name on the subsequent general election ballot.”

“The answer to that is we don’t know yet,” Mr. Thomas said. “It is not our understanding right now that it is an impossibility, but we are not saying it is a definite possibility.”

Mr. Thomas said Mr. Blankenship is too invested in the West Virginia GOP to sit on the sidelines in the race.

“He is not going to sit back and let a corrupt carpetbagger hijack our party,” he said.

