NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors in Virginia say a former Navy sailor has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 40-year-old Michael A. Eiker was sentenced Wednesday.

Court documents show that the former Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy came to the attention of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service when he submitted his government-assigned computer for software upgrades.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Eiker’s command noticed child pornography on the computer and a search warrant of his home uncovered additional media containing similar material. A journal that recorded his involvement in child pornography dating back nearly a decade was also found in his home.

In total, prosecutors say Eiker maintained a collection of more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse.

