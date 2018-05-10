Republican Congressmen Devin Nunes, California, and Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, have been invited to the Justice Department Thursday for a classified briefing on documents related to the Russia investigation, according to media reports.

Mr. Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, this threatened to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the documents were not turned over. A deal is said to have been reached between the Justice and Nunes, according to CNN, which first reported the story. Mr. Nunes and Mr. Rosenstein reportedly discussed the matter over the phone Tuesday night, CNN said.

A partisan fight brewed in Congress this week over the documents. Democrats have claimed the Republicans are using the Justice Department’s delay as a reason to justify firing Mr. Sessions and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Republicans have argued the documents are crucial to learning about Mr. Mueller’s investigation and what evidence, if any, he has accumulated.

The Washington Post reported that the FBI and national intelligence officials were concerned the documents could put a confidential U.S. intelligence source at risk. House Republicans have disagreed saying the document request does not involve that individual, according to The Washington Post Story.

