The positive, powerful developments between the U.S. and North Korea has resonated with all Americans — and the reaction has bested anything similar that surfaced during the Obama administration, according to the Pew Research Center.

“A substantial majority of Americans — 71 percent — approve of the U.S. negotiating directly with North Korea over its nuclear program, while just 21 percent disapprove. Americans today are more supportive of negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program than they were of direct U.S. negotiations with Iran during Barack Obama’s administration,” the pollster reports.

“While 7-in-10 Americans approve of direct talks with North Korea today; in March of 2015, shortly before the Iran agreement was reached, only about half of the public (49 percent) supported negotiating directly with Iran over its nuclear program,” the pollsters said.

Republicans appear particularly pleased with the recent developments between the U.S. and North Korea, which brim with optimism, drama and a healthy jolt of surprise. Some news coverage has suggested that basketball great Dennis Rodman —who visited with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and presented him with several of Mr. Trump’s books — will be included in the effort.

The poll found that 85 percent approve of the negotiations, now scheduled to take place in Singapore next month. By contrast, 40 percent approved of direct negotiations with Iran three years ago. Even Democrats give a thumbs up: Almost two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic leaners — 63 percent — currently approve of the upcoming talks with North Korea.

VOTERS: YES, TRUMP‘S RUNNING THE SHOW

One more quick poll to mull in these fast-moving times.

“Even more voters now believe that President Trump sets the agenda inside the Beltway, with the national media coming in at a distant second,” says a new Rasmussen Reports poll that found that 46 percent of likely U.S. voters believe Mr. Trump is setting the agenda in Washington, D.C.

In second place is the national media. Only 17 percent of the respondents, however, think reporters call the shots.

The GOP-led Congress and the Democratic opposition are tied for third — with 11 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Another 16 percent, however, are not sure who’s in charge.

MELANIA‘S MOMENT

Happy Mother’s Day to first lady Melania Trump, who provided an eloquent summary about her own views of motherhood to an appreciative a group of military moms and wives who had come to visit the White House. Here’s what she told them:

“As a mother myself, I know what goes into raising a child. It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of your love. As moms, we are so incredibly privileged to be able to bring children into this world and be part of helping them grow into adults,” Mrs. Trump said. “Children bring us endless amount of both joy and fear, they fill us with pride through their triumphs, and they love us in a manner that only other mothers can understand. Because of the powerful bond between a mother and her child, when they feel emotions, so do we. Whether they are happy or nervous, sad or excited, we feel those things with them. I think it is one of the most powerful and beautiful parts of motherhood.”

PRAYING FOR CALIFORNIA

California, perhaps, could use a little help at this juncture, what with immigration challenges, economic woes, cultural upheavals and not one but three groups threatening to secede from the Golden State. Perhaps the best help could come from a higher power. Evangelist Franklin Graham thinks so, and has begun praying for California. He also has organized a 10-city prayer and evangelism tour that begins next week.

“There are places in California where public preaching about sin and the Gospel of Jesus Christ will not be welcome. I’ll pray anyway,” Mr. Graham says.

“California is the largest state in our nation by population, and the most diverse. It’s also one of the most secular states in America — heavily influenced in politics, education and culture by liberals and progressives, many of whom resist God’s truth and oppose the authority of his word,” the pastor says.

Mr. Graham also plans a similar tour through Oregon and Washington state.

“Some political commentators refer to California and the Pacific Northwest as part of a ‘blue wall.’ We want to pierce that wall, not for politics, but for the Gospel. In each city, I will preach that salvation comes only through repentance of sin and faith in Jesus Christ,” he says. “At each stop we will also join together in urgent prayer for the state, for our country and for our leaders. God commands us to pray, and He can work through prayer to change the direction of a life, a community or a nation.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Nothnagle Cabin, the country’s oldest log house still in its original location, built of white oak logs by Finnish settler Anthony Neilsen in 1638 on one acre near Gibbstown, New Jersey. Three bedrooms, one bath, dining room, parlor, upper level, 1,800 square feet; addition added in 1730. On the National Register of Historic Places, original fireplace, chimney, wide plank floors, ceiling beams, doors. Most furnishings convey with the property, which has been unoccupied since 1918 and currently serves as a family museum. Site includes gazebo, out buildings, four-car garage and 100-foot redwood trees. Priced at $2.9 million through Weichert.com; find this most unusual home here.

POLL DU JOUR

• 45 percent of Americans think that President Trump is a conservative; 57 percent of Republicans, 33 percent of independents and 50 percent of Democrats agree.

• 31 percent of Americans overall are not sure of Mr. Trump’s ideology; 9 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of independents and 34 percent of Democrats agree.

• 18 percent overall think Mr. Trump is a moderate; 27 percent of Republicans, 19 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

• 7 percent overall think Mr. Trump is a liberal; 6 percent of Republicans, 7 percent of independents and 7 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 6-8.

