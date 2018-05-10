JERUSALEM – The Israeli military says it struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight in response to what it says was Iranian rocket fire at Israeli military positions in the Golan Heights.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says Syrian air defenses fired dozens of anti-aircraft missiles, but no Israeli planes were harmed.

Conricus said early Thursday that the rocket barrage was “the most severe attempt” by Iran’s Al Quds force to attack Israel. Israel says four of the rockets were intercepted, and none of the others reached Israeli targets.

Israel has repeatedly warned in recent months that it will not accept a permanent Iranian military presence in neighboring Syria.

Iran has sent thousands of forces to back President Bashar Assad in the Syrian civil war. Israel fears that as the war winds down, Iran will use Syria as a launching ground for attacks against Israel.

