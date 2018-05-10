Sen. John Thune said Thursday that nominee to be CIA Director Gina Haspel’s past record with enhanced interrogation techniques needs to be seen in the context of the time.

“I’m uncomfortable with torture in any form. And I think the discussion that was occurring at the time…there was a fairly spirited discussion about that. It was in wake of 9/11. It was a very different time than what we’re in now. But that being said, I don’t think there’s any circumstance for torture being used,” Mr. Thune, South Dakota Republican, said on CNN.

Ms. Haspel testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday and faced tough questioning on her record at the CIA, including her involvement with torture. She said the agency learned a lot in wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and promised not to bring back any of these programs under her watch.

