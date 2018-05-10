The SenateJudiciary Committee cleared one of President Trump’s appeals court nominees Thursday over the objection of a couple of Republicans who were troubled by some of the liberal-leaning stances he took as Hawaii’s attorney general.

Mark Jeremy Bennett cleared on an 18-2 vote, with Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, and Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, as the only two opponents.

Mr. Cruz pointed to Mr. Bennett’s move as Hawaii attorney general to back a too-limited interpretation of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

But he drew strong support from Democrats who have been opposed to many of Mr. Trump’s other circuit nominees.

Mr. Bennett’s next hurdle is a confirmation vote before the full Senate, which confirmed the president’s 17th circuit court nominee, Michael Brennan for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, 49 to 46 on Thursday.

The committee also voted unanimously to clear three district court nominees. Those include: Nancy E. Brasel for the District of Minnesota, Robert R. Summerhays for the Western District of Louisiana and Eric C. Tostrud for the District of Minnesota

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump sent up a new slate of nominees Thursday, including selecting Ryan D. Nelson, an Idaho lawyer, for the 9th Circuit.

Mr. Trump could make a major dent in the 9th Circuit, long the country’s most liberal federal appeals court, where Democrat appointees hold a 16-6 advantage among active judges. There are eight vacancies on the court.

The White House also announced nine district judge nominees Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, have placed a major focus on processing Mr. Trump’s judicial picks.

“There’s about 30 district court people on the agenda right now, and I have pleaded with McConnell to work nights, to work Saturdays and weekends, and put the pressure on the Democrats. And we’ve got to have every Republican around and even cancel a recess so we can clear the calendar of these important nominees. Otherwise, all the hard work I’m doing in committee is for naught,” Mr. Grassley said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

