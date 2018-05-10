Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate running to be Maryland’s next governor, died early Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, county officials confirmed. He was 60 years old.

Mr. Kamenetz, who served two terms as county executive, awoke at 2 a.m. not feeling well and was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

“Kamenetz was at his home in Owings Mills, asleep, when he awoke at about 2 a.m. and complained of feeling ill,” police said in a statement. “He was transported by the Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19 to St. Joseph, where doctors pronounced him deceased at 3:22 a.m.”

Survivors include his wife, Jill, and their two sons, Dylan and Karson.

Mr. Kamenetz was one of seven candidates seeking for the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall, The Associated Press reported.

“I can’t even believe this happened,” his running mate, Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin, told The Baltimore Sun early Thursday.

The Democratic primary is set for June 26.

One of Mr. Kamenetz’s Democratic rivals for governor, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, said he will suspend all campaign activity out of respect for his colleague’s grieving family.

“Today is a tragic day in Maryland. Citizens around the State of Maryland awoke to terrible shocking and sad news that Baltimore County Executive and Democratic candidate for Governor Kevin Kamenetz passed away earlier this morning,” Mr. Baker said Thursday morning in a statement. “I was with Kevin yesterday evening at a Democrat gubernatorial forum at Bowie State University. This morning, I am stunned by this news as I had just watched hours earlier Kevin passionately and eloquently share his goals, vision, and ideas for the State of Maryland.

“Over the past seven years, we worked together on critical pieces of legislation and shared goals for improving the education of Maryland children, achieving quality health care for all the state’s residents, and creating jobs and opportunity for our constituents. As much as Kevin was advocating for what was best for Baltimore County, he was also always looking out for all Marylanders,” Mr. Baker said.

As for Baltimore County, administrative officer Fred Homan will serve as acting county executive until the council votes on a replacement to serve the remainder of his term, the AP reported.

