The head of the main conservative caucus in the U.S. House wants to see special counsel Robert Mueller’s books.

In an interview that will air Sunday on C-SPAN, Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said he will ask the Government Accountability Office to conduct an audit of Mr. Mueller’s team.

“There will be a request from us to audit the financial resources of this investigation,” said Mr. Meadows, who is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. “It is certainly within the parameters. It is appropriated funding from Congress.”

Mr. Meadows, who also is a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said that tens of millions of dollars have been allocated and lawmakers want to ensure it’s being used properly.

President Trump and other critics of Mr. Mueller’s probe, mostly conservatives but also some liberals such as Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, have accused Mr. Mueller of being a runaway prosecutor.

It’s not clear what an audit could learn, or what legal fights it might set up, as it would inevitably indicate the scope of Mr. Mueller’s investigation, something about which he has resisted tipping his hand to Congress and the White House.

