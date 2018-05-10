Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been negotiating “in good faith” after releasing three Americans held captive in his country.

“To see these three Americans come off the plane, we hope it is a sign that this is a real opportunity to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula, but we will continue to move forward in a way that engages. We have a date set, we have a location set, that will be forthcoming very soon,” Mr. Pence said on NBC’s “Today.”

He was referring to the planned meeting between President Trump and Mr. Kim. Few details have been released, but the two are expected to meet in the upcoming weeks.



Mr. Pence said that the U.S. “appreciates” Mr. Kim’s efforts, but added the administration is aware they are dealing with a brutal regime and will not be caught off guard.

“We have no illusions about that, and I made that clear when I traveled to South Korea for the Olympics, and as we traveled through Japan,” Mr. Pence said.

The vice president was also asked about the ongoing investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He said that the administration has provided over a million documents to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team, but said it’s time for the investigation to start winding down.

“We’ve fully cooperated in it, and in the interest of our country I think it’s time to wrap it up,” Mr. Pence said.

When asked about Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly offering access to the president in exchange for consulting opportunities and funds, the vice president said he did not have any information, calling it a “private matter.”

