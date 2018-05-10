House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her recent calls to roll back parts of the $1.5 trillion tax-cut package, saying Democrats are winning the public relations battle over the law and are prepared to take their case to the public ahead of the fall midterm elections.

“Let me just say this: This tax bill has nothing going for it except helping the 1 percent,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“They’re losing the public relations fight. They won the vote … but they have not won the public opinion of it because the experience people have is something very contrary to misrepresentations they have made about it,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi, who Republicans have slammed for saying the bonuses and raises companies have given workers after the law passed were “crumbs” compared to the broader corporate windfall, reiterated Thursday she thinks workers are getting a raw deal.

“Some have gotten a bonus, some have gotten a little raise, but they haven’t shared — it’s mostly been about buybacks and dividends and rewarding shareholders,” she said.

“People see that,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “So this will be part of the debate as we go forward, and we believe in taking it to the public — we think they got a bad deal and we have a better deal.”

She said taking the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent was the “wrong way to go.”

Mrs. Pelosi was speaking at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s annual “fiscal summit” in Washington, D.C.

She said Republicans are trying to “misrepresent” Democratic positions when they say they want to revisit the law.

“Yes, we want to revisit it in a way that puts the middle class first but does reduce the debt — not increase the debt,” she said. “It’s so like them.”

Mrs. Pelosi said she wants to work with the GOP to make the middle-class tax cuts in the law permanent — but declined to say whether she would urge her members to support House Republicans’ stated push to vote this year to make the individual tax cuts permanent. They are set to expire after 2025 in order to comply with budget rules.

“With all due respect, you never know what they’re going to do,” she said. “We’ll see what they put forth, but I’m not going to be here talking about things that they may or may not do because we just don’t know.”

“We would say, we want to bring balance to it so we are reducing the national debt by having a revenue package that does just that but puts the middle class first,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Congressional Democrats have offered their own agenda for jobs and economic growth, dubbing it a “better deal.”

Senate Democrats, for example, have introduced a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that’s paid for by bringing the corporate tax rate back up to 25 percent and ending some of the breaks in the tax law for higher-income people..

“We put it all on the table and say what is it that’s going to create growth, generate good-paying jobs and reduce the debt? How do we bring that together?” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi said earlier this week at a Politico event it would be “accurate” to say that Democrats are trying to roll back parts the new $1.5 trillion tax-cut law, saying too many of the benefits are going to the wealthiest people.

House Republicans’ campaign arm immediately jumped on the remarks, vowing to air them repeatedly going forward.

Mrs. Pelosi’s office said Democrats want to make the middle-class tax cuts permanent and that Republicans were misconstruing what she said.

But House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday those earlier comments from Mrs. Pelosi should alarm voters, and predicted the public would reject her vision.

“They want to raise taxes on hard-working Americans. They want to raise taxes on businesses. They want to make it harder for American businesses to stay in America,” Mr. Ryan said. “I can’t imagine that America will want that to happen.”

