Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has resigned from his law firm after tensions over his public comments representing the president.

The law firm Greenberg Traurig made the announcement Thursday of Mr. Giuliani’s departure, after he had initially taken a leave of absence.

“After recognizing that this work is all consuming and is lasting longer than initially anticipated, Rudy has determined it is best for him to resign,” said the firm’s chairman, Richard A. Rosenbaum.

In a statement released by the firm, first reported by The New York Times, Mr. Giuliani said it “is in everyone’s best interest that I make it a permanent resignation” so he can focus on the special counsel’s investigation.

Mr. Trump hired Mr. Giuliani as an outside lawyer two weeks ago to take a more aggressive approach to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and to fight back harder against the claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges a brief affair with Mr. Trump in 2006.

But Mr. Giuliani has raised eyebrows with seemingly conflicting comments on TV about the president’s potential legal predicaments, including his suggestion last week that a hush-money payment to Ms. Daniels in October 2016 may have been politically motivated. He has since issued a statement trying to clarify his comments, and Mr. Trump reportedly has grown concerned about putting him on television to defend him.

