Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson gave a $30 million check to the Congressional Leadership Fund, Politico reported on Thursday.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan flew to Las Vegas, where Mr. Adelson resides, in order to meet with him, but as an elected official he is not allowed to ask for a seven-figure sum. Former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman, who heads the Republican Jewish Coalition, asked Mr. Adelson for the contribution, according to Politico.

The check is larger than his 2016 donation and comes much earlier in the campaign cycle, showing Republicans aren’t taking any chances when it comes to maintaining control of the House.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.